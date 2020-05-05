Fresno Mayor says auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "Nearly two months ago, I stood here with Mayor Lee Brand and our council colleagues and we asked more than half a million residents in our city to shelter in place," says City of Fresno Council President, Miguel Arias.The economic impact of that request has led Fresno to begin its road to reopening next week."We can't continue to suffer the unemployment, the economic losses we're having, so this is the first step," says mayor-elect Jerry Dyer.The City will take that first step on Monday, May 11, when a group of authorized "low-risk" businesses created by the city will reopen.That list of authorized businesses includes auto, truck, boat, motorcycle and RV and mobile home sales, new construction, furniture stores, electronic and camera stores, spa and pool stores, lawn and garden equipment stores, building and remodeling supply stores and auctions.Other retail stores will continue to operate online or through contact-free curbside pick-up or delivery."This levels the playing field," Brand said. "Retailers collectively, this is the first phase, the easiest phase, as we go into phases two and three, eventually bring up our economy back to 80 to 90 percent of its capacity."There is no application process for these authorized businesses to reopen as long as they follow the social distancing protocols.