Downtown Fresno shooting leaves man dead

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A shooting in downtown Fresno early Friday morning has left a man dead.

Fresno police say they responded to a 911 call on E Street near Ventura Street just before 4 am.

Witnesses in the area say they heard people arguing followed by gunshots.

When officers arrived they found a 24-year-old man lying on the sidewalk with several gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.

He was later identified as Ricardo Mendez-Pimentel.

Detectives say they are working to locate surveillance video and additional witnesses.

Anyone with information is urged to call Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

No information on a possible suspect has been provided.

Fresno Police say this is the city's 53rd murder of 2021. At this time last year, we had 33 murders.
