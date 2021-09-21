deadly shooting

UPDATE: Man killed in central Fresno shooting, police investigating as homicide

Police believe the suspect was a middle-aged man in a white or light colored SUV seen going east from the scene.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after being shot in central Fresno on Tuesday morning.

Fresno police say they found the victim near Broadway Street and Franklin Avenue shortly before 9:30 am.

The victim was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, and died of his injuries there.



Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

They believe the suspect was a middle-aged man in a white or light colored SUV seen going east from the scene.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with Action News for updates.

More TOP STORIES News