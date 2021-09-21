UPDATE: Man killed in central Fresno shooting, police investigating as homicide

.@FresnoPolice confirm a man in his 30s has died and this is officially a homicide investigation. Officials say the suspect information they have is a middle-aged Hispanic man in a white or light colored SUV seen going east from the scene. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/zgAH0IuWfL — Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) September 21, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after being shot in central Fresno on Tuesday morning.Fresno police say they found the victim near Broadway Street and Franklin Avenue shortly before 9:30 am.The victim was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, and died of his injuries there.Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.They believe the suspect was a middle-aged man in a white or light colored SUV seen going east from the scene.