UPDATE: Man killed in central Fresno shooting, police investigating as homicide

Fresno police say they found the victim near Broadway Street and Franklin Avenue shortly before 9:30 am.
The victim was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, and died of his injuries there.
Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
They believe the suspect was a middle-aged man in a white or light colored SUV seen going east from the scene.
