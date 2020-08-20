Shots fired a house in central Fresno, police searching for suspects

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the suspect that opened fire on a house in central Fresno.The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday on Garland near Ninth, off of Cedar and Dakota Avenues.Police say a dark-colored four-door car pulled up outside the home, and someone inside began shooting.No one inside the house was hurt.Investigators are asking any witnesses to come forward to help them identify the suspects.