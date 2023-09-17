'Dogs turn it on in Tempe: Fresno State shuts out Arizona State 29-0

A homecoming marked in victory for Fresno State QB Mikey Keene, as the Bulldogs stay a perfect 3-0 on the season.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homecoming marked a victory for Fresno State QB and Arizona native Mikey Keene, as the Bulldogs stay a perfect 3-0 on the season with a 29-0 win over Arizona State.

With the win, Fresno State extends it winning streak to 11 games dating back to last season -- the second-longest streak in the FBS behind No. 1 Georgia.

Keene and company marched down in their opening drive against the Sun Devils, which ended in a 19-yard touchdown reception to WR Jalen Moss to cap off an 8-play, 75-yard drive to go up 7-0 with 11:27 left in the first.

Arizona State QB Trent Bourguet got the start after true freshman Jaden Rashada was ruled out with an undisclosed injury.

Bourguet struggled in his first drive, giving the ball back to the Bulldogs with an interception by CB Carlton Johnson.

The 'Dogs capitalized with a 39-yd FG from Dylan Lynch to make it 10-0.

After two more field goals off the boot of Lynch, Bulldogs headed to the locker room up 16-0 over the Sun Devils.

To start the second half, Keene would find transfer WR Jaelen Gill for a 42-yard touchdown strike to pull ahead 23-0 with 12:03 left in the 3Q.

The Sun Devils shot themselves in the foot all game, ending the night with six total turnovers against the 'Dogs defense (3 INT, 3 fumbles lost).

Senior WR Erik Brooks ended up once again leading the team in receiving with 11 receptions for 104 yards.

It was another solid outing for QB Mikey Keene, who ended his night 32-49, 281 yds, 2 TDs, and 0 INT.

CB Carlton Johnson wrapped up a career night with three interceptions, as the Sun Devils shuffled through three different QBs throughout the game.

Fresno State also secured its first shutout win over a Power 5 team since it defeated Oregon State 27-0 back in 1986.

The Bulldogs are now headed back home, slated to host Kent State from Valley Children's Stadium on Sep. 23. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm.

