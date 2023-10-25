Fresno State now offering artificial intelligence in business certificate

Fresno State is now offering an AI in business certificate to prepare students for jobs of the future.

The program is open to all Fresno St. students regardless of major, and is also open to any community member with a 4-year degree.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Artificial intelligence is creeping into many parts of our everyday lives.

That's why Fresno State is now offering an AI in business certificate to prepare students for jobs of the future.

Fresno State Business Professor Stephen Choi regularly teaches classes about artificial intelligence.

But now, he's spearheading a new AI in Business certificate program in hopes of preparing students for future jobs.

"There isn't a single industry or some of the big profile companies that are not investing a large amount of their financial resources into this technology," Choi said.

The program is open to all Fresno State students regardless of their major, and is also open to any community member with a four-year degree.

The business-oriented AI classes focus on applying AI to solve business problems, especially analyzing large sets of financial data and creating customer service platforms.

To complete the certificate, you must take the required 15 units, and Choi says the information will be invaluable for those in business.

"Here's a business problem, we used to solve it by using Excel, using other statistic tools. Now, we have the AI, so how can we solve this business problem, more effectively and quicker with more accuracy with using AI approach," Choi said.

Choi says students and community members should consider learning now so they are ahead of the game.

Choi will be hosting two community workshops on artificial intelligence in the coming weeks.

"Part I: Introduction to AI," will be held from 8:30 am to 1 pm on Oct. 27.

"Part II: AI Algorithms Using Python," will be held from 8:30 am to 1 pm on Nov. 3.

Part I will cost $150 and Part II will cost $200, or participants can register for both workshops for $300 - a $50 discount.

Fresno State students, faculty and staff will receive a $25 discount on one workshop registration.

Both workshops will be offered in person at the University Business Center and online via Zoom.

You can find a link to register by clicking here.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.