Former Fresno State men's basketball guard Joseph Hunter back in police custody

The Fresno County District Attorney's Office has not filed charges against Fresno State men's basketball guard Joseph Hunter.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former Fresno State men's basketball guard Joseph Hunter is back in custody at the Fresno County Jail as of Friday afternoon.

He was booked on four weapons-related charges by the Fresno Police Department relating to selling or transferring a firearm with the intent to avoid the requirement of working with a licensed dealer.

Fresno State says Joseph Hunter has been dismissed from the program, effective immediately.

FULL FRESNO STATE STATEMENT:

Fresno State Athletics was made aware of new charges filed against men's basketball student-athlete Joseph Hunter Jr. and we are working closely with campus officials to ensure that applicable protocols are followed during this time. Our priority continues to be the safety of our students and campus community. We will continue to cooperate with the Fresno Police Department.

In response to the serious nature of these unfortunate charges, and per our policies, the student-athlete has been dismissed from the men's basketball program effective immediately.

Earlier this month, Hunter was arrested following a traffic stop on Ashlan near Hughes avenues.

Police say on the night of May 16, they found a loaded AR-15 style weapon in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle.

When police pulled over the vehicle, Hunter and two other men jumped out and ran from the car. They were later arrested.

Hunter was booked on similar weapon related charges immediately after being arrested.

Two days later he was released from jail after no charges were filed by the Fresno County District Attorney's Office.

The district attorney's office originally said: "Based upon a review of the police reports submitted to our office, there was one firearm located in the vehicle that was occupied by four individuals. Charges were filed against the driver and the person that possessed the firearm within the vehicle."

His bail has been set at $160,000.

