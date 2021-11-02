25 Fresno State set to meet Boise State for first time since MW title game in 2018

"We feel like this is the premier rivalry in the league and want to keep it that way," said Dogs offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.
Fresno v. Boise.
"We already know that you throw the records out the door for this one," said head coach Kalen DeBoer. "There is so much to play for even beyond the rivalry."
From 2017-2018, the Bulldogs and Broncos met four times, splitting their regular season meetings and splitting conference titles.
"It was a ton of fun from just a preparation and competition standpoint," Grubb said. "That's what you want a rivalry to be, is everybody at their best and I know that's what we'll get this week too."
RELATED: Fresno State wins 2018 MW Championship
The last meeting, December 1, 2018, etched in the minds of Bulldog fans with Ronnie Rivers scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime to clinch a conference title and the Dogs first win on the blue turf.
This year, the Broncos are 4-4 on the season but do have a win over BYU, at the time, the #10 ranked team in the country.
"We expect anything and everything coming at us on Saturday," DeBoer said.
Saturday v. San Diego State, the Dogs lost Jalen Cropper to an injury but he's expected to be a full go this week in practice. Rivers, too, is expected to play to compliment the back-to-back offensive player of the week in Jordan Mims.
"They are as good a 1-2 punch as you're going to see," Grubb said. "And I like to say 1-1 punch, you know?"
.@jmims23 stepping up once again. His second rushing TD of the game has 127 yards on the ground. FS 30-13 pic.twitter.com/J21CQDZdgQ— Bri Mellon (@BriABC30) October 31, 2021
Ticket sales for the game v. BSU have surpassed 36,000 and the school is anticipating a sellout crowd.
"I think one thing is developing this reputation as a program that your stadium is going to be just tenacious, just coming after you," DeBoer said. "It forces the opponent in that week of preparation to have to play crowd noise when their offense is on the field and I'm just telling you from experience, every rep that you take with crowd noise isn't as good of a rep in practice as when it's nice and clean."
RELATED: SUNDAY CHAT WITH DEBOER
It would be FS' first sellout since the season opener in 2014 v. Nebraska.
"Coming off Halloween, we want to be the goons and goblins come Saturday," said defensive coordinator Williams Inge.
Fresno State rolls into their biggest rivalry game of the season: ranked, bowl eligible, a top of the conference, swept the conference weekly honors, riding a 3 game win streak, and they’re 4-0 at home. They need just 3,000 more tickets sold for their first sell out in 7 years.— Bri Mellon (@BriABC30) November 1, 2021
DOGS SWEEP MW HONORS
For the second straight week, Jordan Mims has been named offensive player of the week in the Mountain West. The senior rushed for a 186 yards on 29 carries, both new career highs.
You thought he was done⁉️— Fresno State Football (@FresnoStateFB) November 1, 2021
BACK-TO-BACK. @jmims23 is that guy 😤
📰: https://t.co/nw0TUwaDwC#GoDogs | #PrideOfTheValley pic.twitter.com/3aFr4zQVZo
Evan Williams was also named defensive player of the week in conference following an interception and a career-high 13 tackles in the 30-20 win v. then #21 SDSU.
We're like that on BOTH sides of the ball 👀@evan_williams32 is the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week after a CAREER-HIGH 13 tackles and an INT last week💪— Fresno State Football (@FresnoStateFB) November 1, 2021
📰: https://t.co/nw0TUwaDwC#GoDogs | #PrideOfTheValley pic.twitter.com/dGtn2M5IUM
KEN JEONG + FRESNO STATE = WIN?
For the second time this season, the College Gameday crew was wrong on their pre-game picks involving Fresno State.
"I'm really getting sick of College Gameday betting against us," senior quarterback Jake Haener said playfully after the win. "Kirk (Herbstreit), Desmond (Howard), I'm sick of it, man. Leslie Chow from Hangover, you picked us to win. Let's go!"
Haener was referencing guest host Ken Jeong, who was the only one to pick the Dogs.
You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/3NzTa9ijDL— Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) October 31, 2021
That tweet taking off online to the point where Coach DeBoer could have the actor as an honorary captain come Saturday.
"Oh sure, that would be awesome. I already saw the invitation was out there by our players, so I'd be all for that."
Saturday's contest at Bulldog Stadium is set to kick on November 6th at 4:00 PM.