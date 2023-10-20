'Bulldog Bound' program guarantees admission to Fresno State for eligible high school students

Many students across the Central Valley are able to breathe a bit easier knowing they're guaranteed admission into Fresno State when they graduate.

Students can commit as early as 9th grade, and staff members work with the students and parents so they feel confident..

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Many high school students across the Central Valley are able to breathe a bit easier knowing they're guaranteed admission into Fresno State when they graduate.

Phong Yang, the interim Associate Vice President for Strategic Enrollment at Fresno State, says the "Bulldog Bound" program aims to give students a great opportunity for their four-year degree.

"It's a very exciting program for Fresno State, and I think for our community as well because it really provides a tangible and clear pathway for high school students to go to Fresno State," he said.

The Bulldog Bound program was launched in September.

It guarantees admission for high school students who are from partnering school districts across the Valley and meet the minimum California State University requirements.

Students can commit as early as 9th grade, and staff members work with the students and parents so they feel confident about their decisions.

"We provide them with a lot of information about the college-going experience, the requirements, financial aid, scholarships and career awareness," Fong said.

More than 2,000 students have already committed since the program launched.

Of those, more than 700 are from Kings Canyon Unified School District, including Reedley High.

Senior Joclyne Chavez is one of those students.

She heard about the program through AVID, a college preparation class at school.

She's been applying to colleges and says she's at ease knowing she has guaranteed acceptance.

"It does give me peace of mind because applications are dreadful - horrible," Chavez said.

She's planning to apply to The Smittcamp Family Honors College on Fresno State's Campus, but is grateful to know, regardless of the outcome, she'll get a great education and gets to stay close to home.

"I have nieces and nephews, and I love them with my whole heart, and I don't think I could ever get away from them, ever," Chavez said.

If you're a high school student in the Central Valley or a parent of a high school student and want more information about the program, click here.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.