Final preparations underway for Fresno State's 1st home game of season

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Red Wave is gearing up for the first home game of the season Saturday night.

Fresno State staff have been working non-stop to get the Valley Children's Stadium in tip-top shape ahead of this football season.

The City of Fresno's Public Works Crew also helped bring life to over 25,000 feet of curb around the stadium by adding 50 gallons of fresh red paint.

Bulldogs Isabelle Rodriguez and Skyler Urbano say they're excited for the thrill of game day.

"It's just fun. It's loud and just all of the pride of everyone getting together and just having fun tailgating. It's probably the best part!"

Victor E. Bulldog the Fourth, Fresno State's new living mascot, is also ready.

He was at the groomer on Friday morning.

He's also been training for months to learn how to desensitize to the loud noises on game nights.

"We have worked with the trainer, shadowing practices for the marching band as well as our cheer team," explained Caroline Nolan, Victor E. Bulldog IV's handler. "As well as the football practices that we have so he can get used to all of the sounds and the movements that go along with those things. So, when he's down on the field, he can work on being a mascot."

The university's Army ROTC is pumped for the push-ups they'll do for every touchdown.

A moment, Brenden Reed says, is a unique experience.

"The energy is really there, and it's a lot of pressure because you don't want to mess up in front of 30,000 people, but it's a good time," said Reed.

As of Thursday night, 95% of seats had been sold, including all student sections.

School officials expect those final tickets will sell out before kick-off.

Fans who attend Saturday's game will need to wear white instead of red.

