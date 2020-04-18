fresno state

Victor E. Bulldog joins other college mascots for Zoom conference call

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State's own Victor E. Bulldog jumped on a conference with other college mascots last week as the pups practiced social distancing.

ESPN reporter Adam Amin hosted the video chat with more than a dozen NCAA mascots, including the University of Connecticut's Jonathan, Butler University's Butler Blue Four and Victor E. III (who can be seen in the top row of the call).

It appeared Amin had the animals' full attention as they checked in with one another during the COVID-19 quarantine, until the food arrived.


Victor E. Bulldog III has been Fresno State's live mascot since 2015. For more on the history of the mascot, click here.
