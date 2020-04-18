Victor E. Bulldog joins other college mascots for Zoom conference call

ESPN reporter Adam Amin hosted the video chat with more than a dozen NCAA mascots, including the University of Connecticut's Jonathan, Butler University's Butler Blue Four and Victor E. III (who can be seen in the top row of the call).
It appeared Amin had the animals' full attention as they checked in with one another during the COVID-19 quarantine, until the food arrived.
My mascot pals & I were having an in-depth interview with @adamamin from @espn.... until the food arrived. All bets were off at that point🦴 pic.twitter.com/YyCTJkyo5q— Victor E Bulldog III (@VictorEBulldog) April 17, 2020
Victor E. Bulldog III has been Fresno State's live mascot since 2015. For more on the history of the mascot, click here.