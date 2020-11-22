fresno state bulldogs

Fresno State cancels second game in a row due to COVID-19 concerns

Matchup with San Diego State will not be rescheduled
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For the second week in a row, the Fresno State football team will not take the field due to COVID-19 concerns within the program.

After their showdown with undefeated San Jose State was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test inside the Fresno State program, the Bulldogs matchup against another rival, San Diego State, has officially been canceled due to continued COVID-19 contact tracing within the program, according to the Mountain West Conference.

RELATED: Fresno State football game canceled due to positive COVID-19 case within program

The game, which was originally set to be held on Friday, November 27, will not be rescheduled and has been declared a no-contest.

Fresno State Athletic Director Terry Tumey released the following statement:

"We are disappointed for our student-athletes, staff, and the entire Red Wave fan base that we cannot compete against San Diego State this week. We fully understand and appreciate the history and importance of the rivalry so, in partnership with Mountain West Conference leadership and the leadership at San Diego State, we explored every alternative solution we could identify in order to play the game on its scheduled weekend. Unfortunately, there was not a path forward to do so within our defined framework.

"The same protocols and precautionary measures, which were implemented this past week, as a result of extensive contact tracing within our program, will remain in place this coming week as recommended by the CDC and the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

"The large majority of our football program will continue forward with team activities in preparation for the remainder of our 2020 schedule. At this time, we look forward to the opportunity to compete at Nevada on December 5. As always, the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff, and campus community remain our first priority."

Fresno State's (3-1) next game is scheduled for December 5 against Nevada (5-0).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnofresno stateaction news sportscoronavirusfootballcollege footballcovid 19fresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
San Diego State-Fresno State canceled due to COVID-19 issues among Bulldogs
Fresno State football game canceled due to positive COVID-19 case within program
Career days from Haener, Cropper lead to Bulldog win at Utah State
QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Josh Allen is "one of 10 best players" in the NFL
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 1 life-flighted with major injuries after rollover crash in Merced Co.
Fresno businesses making preparations for CA curfew
Crowd gathers at River Park to protest Gov. Newsom's CA curfew
Two hospitalized after crash in northwest Fresno
Christmas decorations at NW Fresno home catch attention of popular artist
1 dead after RV fire in Madera Co. spreads to shed and multiple cars
Street vendor shot and killed in central Fresno identified
Show More
Pandemic relief event held for Tulare Co. agricultural families
Newsom orders curfew in CA
Creek Fire: 379,895 acres burned, 95% contained
6-year-old terminally ill girl has Christmas wish fulfilled at Woodward Park
Most Valley sheriffs say they won't enforce California curfew
More TOP STORIES News