Fresno State cancels second game in a row due to COVID-19 concerns

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For the second week in a row, the Fresno State football team will not take the field due to COVID-19 concerns within the program.After their showdown with undefeated San Jose State was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test inside the Fresno State program, the Bulldogs matchup against another rival, San Diego State, has officially been canceled due to continued COVID-19 contact tracing within the program, according to the Mountain West Conference.The game, which was originally set to be held on Friday, November 27, will not be rescheduled and has been declared a no-contest.Fresno State Athletic Director Terry Tumey released the following statement:"We are disappointed for our student-athletes, staff, and the entire Red Wave fan base that we cannot compete against San Diego State this week. We fully understand and appreciate the history and importance of the rivalry so, in partnership with Mountain West Conference leadership and the leadership at San Diego State, we explored every alternative solution we could identify in order to play the game on its scheduled weekend. Unfortunately, there was not a path forward to do so within our defined framework."The same protocols and precautionary measures, which were implemented this past week, as a result of extensive contact tracing within our program, will remain in place this coming week as recommended by the CDC and the Fresno County Department of Public Health."The large majority of our football program will continue forward with team activities in preparation for the remainder of our 2020 schedule. At this time, we look forward to the opportunity to compete at Nevada on December 5. As always, the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff, and campus community remain our first priority."Fresno State's (3-1) next game is scheduled for December 5 against Nevada (5-0).