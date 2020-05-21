FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State's popular sweet corn will go on sale on Monday, with social distancing guidelines in place to keep shoppers safe.
The first ears of corn will go on sale at 8 am on Monday, May 25, at the Gibson Farm Market on N. Chestnut Avenue. Corn will initially be sold both inside and outside the market to encourage social distancing. Pre-bagged bags of corn will be available for $7 for 10 ears to accommodate crowds.
RELATED: Meet some of the students who make Fresno State's famous sweet corn possible
The store will also have a mobile purchase station outside the market to keep the store from getting crowded. Corn will cost 50 cents per ear, with one person allowed to shop per bin at a time.
Customers are also being asked to wear face masks while shopping and to use sanitizer stations before picking corn.
Fresno State sweet corn to go on sale May 25
FRESNO STATE
Senior Spotlight: Clovis East's Brooklyn Lopez follows in mom's footsteps and commits to Fresno State
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News