Fresno State sweet corn to go on sale May 25

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State's popular sweet corn will go on sale on Monday, with social distancing guidelines in place to keep shoppers safe.The first ears of corn will go on sale at 8 am on Monday, May 25, at the Gibson Farm Market on N. Chestnut Avenue. Corn will initially be sold both inside and outside the market to encourage social distancing. Pre-bagged bags of corn will be available for $7 for 10 ears to accommodate crowds.The store will also have a mobile purchase station outside the market to keep the store from getting crowded. Corn will cost 50 cents per ear, with one person allowed to shop per bin at a time.Customers are also being asked to wear face masks while shopping and to use sanitizer stations before picking corn.