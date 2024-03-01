Messer was the first Bulldog in Fresno State football history to have their jersey retired.

Fresno State Football legend Dale Messer passes away at the age of 86

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former Fresno State football legend Dale Messer has passed away at the age of 86.

The Lemoore native was a two-time All-America selection running back who led Fresno State to three straight conference titles from 1958-1960.

Messer also played professionally for five years with the San Francisco 49ers from 1961-1965.

He was the first and one of nine Bulldogs to have their jersey retired in Fresno State football history.

"It is a sad day to lose such a great Bulldog and a great representative of the Fresno State football program," said head football coach Jeff Tedford in a statement. "Dale embodied everything that is Fresno State Football, and his accomplishments and legacy will be remembered in our program forever."

Messer's No. 21 jersey has come out of retirement just once at Fresno State to Ryan Matthews in 2007. His jerseys at College of the Sequoias and Lemoore High School have also been retired.