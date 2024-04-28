Fresno State Football holds its annual spring preview game

Fresno State Football held its annual spring preview game Saturday afternoon, giving the Red Wave a first look at the 2024 team.

Fresno State Football held its annual spring preview game Saturday afternoon, giving the Red Wave a first look at the 2024 team.

Fresno State Football held its annual spring preview game Saturday afternoon, giving the Red Wave a first look at the 2024 team.

Fresno State Football held its annual spring preview game Saturday afternoon, giving the Red Wave a first look at the 2024 team.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State Bulldogs held its annual spring preview in front of the Red Wave Saturday at Valley Children's Stadium.

With a little more than four months away from the start of the 'Dogs season opener at the Big House in Michigan, fans got a glimpse of this year's squad in action with a live scrimmage.

Amid the ever-changing transfer portal, head coach Jeff Tedford has kept the majority of the team intact.

Redshirt Junior quarterback Mikey Keene returns for his second season with the Dogs. But with defensive leaders like Levelle Bailey and Carlton Johnson leaving this past season, others are ready to step up.

RELATED: Here's the list of former Fresno State Bulldogs heading to NFL as undrafted free agents

Coach Tedford says everyone made it out of the spring preview healthy.

Fresno State's season starts August 31 against the defending national champions Michigan in Ann Arbor.