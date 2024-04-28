Here's the list of former Fresno State Bulldogs heading to NFL as undrafted free agents

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Multiple former Fresno State Bulldogs are keeping their NFL hopes alive after signing as undrafted free agents.

Full list:

LB Levelle Bailey

Levelle Bailey has signed with the Denver Broncos. In his final year, the former defensive captain earned second-team All-Mountain West honors after starting in all 13 games. Throughout his career as a Bulldog, Bailey totaled 242 tackles (137 solo), seven sacks and six interceptions.

WR Jaelen Gill

Jaelen Gill is joining Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert after signing with the Los Angeles Chargers. Gill spent time with Ohio State and Boston College before making his way to the Central Valley. In his one year with the Bulldogs, Gill played in all 13 games and started in three. He tied for a team-high in touchdowns (6) in 49 catches and also threw for two touchdowns.

LB Morice Norris Jr.

Morice Norris Jr. has signed with the Detroit Lions. The Sanger High graduate returned home to the Bulldogs after some time at a junior college in Southern California. After starting in all 13 games, Norris Jr. final year saw him produce 59 tackles (42 solo), three and a half sacks, a forced fumble and an interception. Earning him a second team All-Mountain West honor.

CB Carlton Johnson

Carlton Johnson has signed with the Seattle Seahawks. In his first year with the Bulldogs, Johnson only appeared in seven games but started at cornerback in the final three games, where he had a season-high 10 tackles at the LA Bowl against Washington State. That productivity would continue into his final year when he totaled 54 tackles (38 solo), four interceptions and seven pass breakups. Three of the four interceptions Johnson came all against the Arizona State Sun Devils, tying a Mountain West record.

LS Nick D'Ambra

Long snapper Nick D'Ambra has received a mini-camp invite from the Denver Broncos. D'Ambra transferred from Western Illinois to the Bulldogs in 2022. He played in all 13 games in his final year snapping on place kicks and punts. He even earned himself an invitation to the Tropical Bowl, which is an all-star game that showcases FBS college football seniors.

