Fresno State announces schedule for Spring 2024 graduations

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The countdown is on to graduation at Fresno State.

Graduation for Fresno State's eight colleges and schools will take place May 17 through the 19th at the Save Mart Center.

On May 17th, Business, Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities, Ag Sciences and Technology, and Education and Human Development students will be honored.

The earliest ceremony is at 8 am, and the latest is at 7 pm.

The colleges of engineering, health and human services, and science and mathematics will hold graduation on May 18.

At 7 pm on May 18 in the Save Mart Center, one of the nation's largest Chicano and Latino celebrations will take place.

There will also be several other events to celebrate the diversity on Fresno State's campus.