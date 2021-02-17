fresno state

How Fresno State is keeping on-campus living safe for students during COVID-19

Students are settling into the spring semester at Fresno State and for a select few, that means living on campus.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students are settling into the spring semester at Fresno State and for a select few, that means living on campus.

For sophomore Mistique David living on campus was nonnegotiable.

"For me, I have to be in a learning environment 24/7," said Davis. "I could have chosen to live with my friends across the street. But being on campus is something different. You're always in school mode."

The Fresno State student says even amid COVID precautions, the campus is still home.

"I'm a people person, so I take opportunities to go to the dining hall and talk to everyone," said Davis. "I try to get everyone's name and make the most of what I have."

Roughly 275 students are living back in the dorms, with only one student per room.

"We have students who either don't have WiFi at home, so connectivity issues, or not a safe environment at home, or just need a safe space to be," said Erin Boele, director of housing.

Common areas are sprayed multiple times a day with disinfectant, surfaces are wiped down, and it's up to the students to answer a health questionnaire every morning.

"We ask them those common questions, do you have a fever? Are you sick?" explained Boele, "and then they get that checkmark and a sticker that allows them to go anywhere on campus safely."

With that sticker, they have access to the dining halls, common areas and limited social functions.

"A lot of residents have been craving that interaction. They've been hidden in their rooms by themselves, feeling a little lonely," said Resident Advisor Courtnee Vandyke, "so we're trying to do programs to get them out."

COVID tests are done monthly, and if someone tests positive, the action is taken to contain the infection.

"We're able to move them into an area that's secluded," said Boele. "We set up meals for them. We set up materials for them in the room. Then we check on them daily to make sure they're doing OK."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresno northeastfresno statecollege studentseducationhousingstudents
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO STATE
Fresno State students helping deliver vaccine equity for Fresno County
Fresno State women's lacrosse players file lawsuit against university
Fewer first-time freshman are enrolling in college amid COVID-19
Fresno State adds new crop of Dogs on National Signing Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno officials working to get more Latino, Black residents vaccinated for COVID-19
ICU capacity improves across Central California
Free meals are being given away at different Fresno schools
Former inmate graduates with honors from CA university
Major building project to transform look of Old Town Clovis
No cross on foreheads at local churches this Ash Wednesday
Allensworth: Spirit of former all-Black town lives on
Show More
Fresno State students helping deliver vaccine equity for Fresno County
4 at Kaweah Delta treated after being exposed to hazardous chemical
Clovis mom of 7 beats the odds after 8-month battle with COVID-19
Some local restaurants keep indoor dining open in violation of state's orders
Man arrested for stabbing 3 at Clovis apartment complex
More TOP STORIES News