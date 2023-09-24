Fresno State 4-0 to start the year after dominating win over Kent State

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State improved to 4-0 in the 2023 campaign with a 53-10 win over Kent State (1-3). The victory extends the nation's second-longest win streak to 13 games tying the 1960-62 Fresno State team for 2nd longest streak in program history.

Looking to rebound from a win at Arizona State that featured more field goals (5) than touchdowns (2), the Bulldogs responded in a resounding way. The 'Dogs scored a touchdown on all seven of its drives before the subs were brought in to start the fourth quarter.

On the opening drive, Mikey Keene connected with Erik Brooks for a 40-yard touchdown. Logan Fife came in to convert the two-point conversion to make it quickly 8-0 Fresno State.

After the defense forced a three-and-out, the offense once again put points on the board. Following a direct snap to WR Jaelen Gill, the transfer from Boston College connected with Merced native Elijah Gilliam for a 32-yard touchdown to make it 15-0 Fresno State.

The Golden Flashes responded with Xavier Williams running in an 18-yard score capping a 7-play, 75-yard drive to cut the Bulldogs' lead to 15-7.

Gilliam answered back with his second touchdown of the night, this time on the ground and following a KSU field goal Keene connected with freshman Jalen Moss for a spectacular one-handed catch to make it 29-10.

Following a turnover on downs, the Bulldogs marched 66 yards in 8 plays capped by a 2nd rushing touchdown for Gilliam to make it 36-10.

Fresno State scored on its opening drive of the second half with Keene connecting with tight end Tre Watson for a 3-yard touchdown, the first of his college career.

A 10-play, 74-yard drive nearly ended in disaster when Keene connected with Moss for a 23-yard strike. The freshman fumbled at the goal line but the ball was recovered in the endzone by Gill for another 'Dogs touchdown to make it 50-10.

After the starters were taken out, sophomore kicker Dylan Lynch nailed a 40-yard field goal to make it 53-10.

Keene finished the night throwing 24/31 for 325 yards and three touchdowns. Moss was his leading receiver with seven catches for 120 yards and a touchdown while Sherrod was the leading rusher with 71 yards. The defense held the Golden Flashes to 232 yards but didn't come away with any sacks or turnovers.

Next up is the start of Mountain West play. Fresno State hosts a winless Nevada (0-4) team to open up conference play.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 30 at Valley Children's Stadium.

