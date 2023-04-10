Bulldog men's basketball welcomes 2 new faces via portal

Easter Sunday brought some new toys to the Fresno State Men's basketball team as the Bulldogs welcomed in two new faces for next season.

The Bulldogs are looking to bounce next season after finishing 9th in the Mountain West with a 11-20 overall record.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Easter Sunday brought some new toys to the Fresno State Men's basketball team as the Bulldogs welcomed in two new faces for next season.

Former Arizona State big manEnoch Boakye, and Wyoming guard Xavier Dusell both committed via their social media pages on Sunday.

The 6'10, 240lb Boakye will bring some depth to the Bulldog frontcourt after spending his first two seasons with the Sun Devils in the PAC-12. A former 4-star recruit out of Ontario, Canada, Boakye appeared in just 63 minutes of playing time over 19 games, averaging just 0.7 PPG and 0.7 RPG last season.

Dusell stays in the Mountain West, but will bring some much-needed experienced guard play as Jemarl Baker Jr., Jordan Campbell, and Destin Whitaker remain in the portal.

In 31 games for Wyoming last season, Dusell averaged 8.0 PPG and 2.6 RPG in what was a struggling year for the Cowboys, finishing last in the conference at just 9-22 overall.

These two new additions came just days after former Bulldog guard Anthony Holland committed to play at the University of Washington as a grad transfer.

With many questioning Head Coach Justin Hutson's future with the program, the news of two transfer commits had Hut tweeting late Sunday afternoon:

