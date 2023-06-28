Fresno State's Pride flag found torn down and damaged

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State police department is investigating after the university's Pride flag was found torn down and damaged Tuesday night.

The Progress Pride flag went up on June 1 to mark the start of pride month.

It was Fresno State's second year in a row raising a Pride flag.

This year, instead of the traditional rainbow flag, Fresno State put up the Progress flag, which adds the colors of the Trans Pride Flag along with brown and black diagonal stripes to represent people of color.

Fresno State's president Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval said in a statement:

Fresno State is committed to fostering an environment where every individual feels safe, supported, and celebrated for who they are. As your president, it is my professional and personal responsibility to promote a sense of belonging in every one of our talented students. This incident serves as a stark reminder that we still have more work to do in embracing the gifts and contributions of our LGBTQ+ students, faculty, staff, and allies - not just during Pride month but every single day. Visual statements of pride, such as the Pride flag, play a vital role in our commitment to creating a stronger and more equitable community.



The flag serves as a symbol of solidarity, affirmation, and celebration for our LGBTQ+ community members, reminding them that they are valued and seen. I will always support and celebrate our LGBTQ+ students, faculty, and staff because they are our family, friends, and neighbors.



We resolutely condemn any act of vandalism or destruction that seeks to undermine the visibility and representation of our LGBTQ+ community. Such actions do not align with our core values, and we are committed to taking immediate steps to address this incident.

A replacement rainbow pride flag was raised early Wednesday.

The Fresno State Police Department is investigating the incident.

Additional support for students are available through the school's Student Health and Counseling Center and employees seeking support can find it through the Employee Assistance Program.