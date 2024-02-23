Fresno State, every FBS school is in EA Sports College Football 25

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three years after opting out of EA Sports' college football video game for not having name, image and likeness issues addressed, Fresno State is in the game.

For the first time ever, college football players will be compensated for their name, image and likeness in the game's first release in eleven years.

Back in 2021 when the game was announced, Fresno State was one of at least four schools to opt out until legislation passed on NIL.

If players opt-in to allow their name, image and likeness, they will get $600 and a free copy of the game.

With more than 11,000 players expected to be a part of it, this will be the largest group NIL deal of its kind.

Players have until April 30 to decide.

EA Sports College Football 25 is expected to be released in Summer of 2024.