Vintage Days back at Fresno State this weekend to support students

Fresno State will have vendors and booths set up around the newly opened "Lynda and Stewart Resnick" Student Union.

The menu is a tasty one this year. It includes Hawaiian shaved ice, Texas Twister Drinks, cinnamon rolls and FURY hot chicken.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Vintage Days is back!

The event runs from Friday through Sunday at Fresno State, with a few changes this year.

Vintage Days features fun for the whole family.

There's shopping at the crafts fair, bounce houses, a beer and wine garden and plenty of food.

The booths support student clubs and organizations on campus.

Admission is free!

