Bulldog HC Jaime White celebrates 100th MW win

Fresno State Women's Basketball Head Coach Jaime White earned her 100th conference win against Utah State on Saturday.

Fresno State Women's Basketball Head Coach Jaime White earned her 100th conference win against Utah State on Saturday.

Fresno State Women's Basketball Head Coach Jaime White earned her 100th conference win against Utah State on Saturday.

Fresno State Women's Basketball Head Coach Jaime White earned her 100th conference win against Utah State on Saturday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State Women's Basketball Head Coach Jaime White earned her 100th conference win against Utah State on Saturday.

With a decisive 70-50 victory in Logan, White became the first active women's head coach in the Mountain West with 100 or more wins and the third active coach.

White spoke with Action News on Monday on what the win means in her 10th season at the Bulldog helm.

"Well, it means I've been here a minute," White said. "Fresno State has been such a great support, and I think I took over a great program; we had great kids, and I hired really great coaches."

White added that the team got ice cream as they typically do after road wins but does not plan on doing anything big to celebrate the century-mark victory.

At 11-12 (4-6 MW), Fresno State heads back on the road to face Colorado State on Wednesday at 5:30 pm.

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.