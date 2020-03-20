Northwest Fresno store fined $10k for price gouging water, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A northwest Fresno store was fined $10,000 after city officials say it gouged prices during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias said Super Liquor on Figarden Drive and Brawley violated the emergency ordinance implemented on March 4, which prohibited stores from charging customers above a 10% mark-up from the cost of a product.
Arias said the employees also charged different prices for a 24-pack of water bottles depending on the customer.
City officials are encouraging customers who witness price gouging to call 559-621-8400.
