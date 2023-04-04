Fresno students spend spring break doing community service

Many local students are enjoying spring break this week, but some have decided to spend their time giving back to the community.

Students and local organizations can sign up for a day of community service that best fits their schedule.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Many local students are enjoying spring break this week, but some have decided to spend their vacation by springing into service.

Arte Americas was bustling with activity and filled with noise Monday morning as volunteers broke down boards, removed broken down boxes, and put a fresh coat of paint on the walls.

Jose Blanco was one of the people getting his hands dirty to support the downtown Fresno cultural center.

"I just try to volunteer the most I can to just -- I don't know help the community," Blanco said.

The Edison High School freshman decided to spend some time volunteering during his spring break.

The new initiative was created by HandsOn Central California.

Tish Valdez-Standley the Senior RSVP Director says the goal is to inspire, equip and mobilize people to take action and serve their community.

"What a great opportunity to do something that's just a little bit different on your break, rather than just sitting and getting screen time. And you get to meet new people, see what's out there and get involved," Valdez-Standley said.

HOCC partnered with seven Fresno organizations where volunteers can donate their time. Some of the locations include Tower District, Parkway Drive, and Arte Americas.

Curator Tony Carranza says they're preparing for their next show called "Resident Valley" and will feature the work of Central Valley native Jose Montoya.

With opening day about a month a way, he says there's plenty of work that needs to be done.

"We're basically kind of having volunteers help us with painting, with moving things around, we're creating boxes for the show, and so we're helping get wood prepared for that." Carranza said.

Volunteer opportunities continue through Saturday.

Students and local organizations can sign up for a day and location that best fits their schedule.

"I really encourage parents and students to take advantage of the opportunity to experience what it is to give back, to be part of community and to see what it -- what kind of difference you can make," Valdez-Standley said.

You can sign yourself or your student up by visiting HandsOnCentralCal.org.