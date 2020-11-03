80-year-old Fresno tamale vendor who was robbed receives check from community

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Communities across the Valley have raised money to help a Fresno tamale vendor who was robbed in September.On Monday, 80-year-old Evelia Rodriguez received a check from a GoFundMe account set up for her.Rodriguez lives off the money she makes selling tamales, chips and soda at Blackstone and Ashlan Avenues.A thief recently stole several 12-packs of soda and her radio when she wasn't looking.Action News shared her story, and people quickly began buying out her products and making donations.Kat Pena, who helped lead the effort to help Rodriguez, said hopefully, the check will assist her, so she doesn't have to sell tamales through the winter.