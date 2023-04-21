New Tower Theatre management plans to celebrate entertainment and community

It's an iconic fixture in the heart of Fresno-- home to music, theatre, dance, and countless memories

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's an iconic fixture in the heart of Fresno-- home to music, theatre, dance, and countless memories

The Tower Theatre will once again shine with management group 809 Olive Avenue LLC, slated to take over operations in June.

Fresno native and soon-to-be General Manager of the Tower Theatre Nick Kennedy says, "We plan on bringing some of the top acts that you can think of for that space while simultaneously working with community organizations to make sure that they're in the fold."

The management group is comprised of people with Numbskull Shows and Good Medicine Presents-- are not only familiar with the entertainment industry-- they're familiar with the Tower district's roots.

"We also want it to reflect the makeup of the community and make sure it is generally diverse and inclusive and really what the Fresno community looks like," Kennedy said.

After a contentious couple of years, the City of Fresno paid the $6.5 million dollar price tag to take ownership of the historic theatre.

"It will be a public asset available to everyone but we anticipate it will be extremely busy and booked fully for concerts art shows things of that nature that are historic in the Tower Theatre," said Councilman Miguel Arias.

In addition to shows, event space rental options are capped at 18 days for a single organization per year.

When it comes to job creation, Arias says, "I will be having conversations with the management company and ensuring as many of the former employees that still provide a huge asset to that theatre continue their employment.

Jephrey Neville is one of those former employees.

The lighting and technical director stood before the city council detailing his 15 years with the Tower Theatre alongside his parents, fostering a love for entertainment.

While navigating an ever-changing industry, Neville says he just hopes to come back to the theatre that he considers home.

"The feeling it gives you when you black out a concert and everyone starts cheering. You're like I know I'm not on stage but I feel like I helped," said Neville.

The city will also offer reduced pricing for nonprofit organizations looking to rent the event space.

They will also offer sectioned-off options if you'd like to rent a portion of the theatre, the lobby space, or the patio area.