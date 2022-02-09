lawsuit

Adventure Church files lawsuit against Tower Theatre owners for breach of contract

The church is now suing the theater's owners, saying they want the deal completed and coverage of the church's legal fees.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Adventure Church has filed a lawsuit against the owners of Fresno's Tower Theatre, claiming a breach of contract for the sale of the historic theater.

The church says it agreed to purchase the entire property for $4.8 million.

Two months later, Adventure's leaders say they discovered Sequoia Brewing Company, located within the theater, may have the first right to refusal -- the right to buy the brewery's portion of the property.



According to the lawsuit, the church's representatives claim the theater's owner, Laurence Abbate, told them "there was nothing to worry about" went it came to Sequoia Brewing's first right of refusal.

But when Sequoia Brewing's owners found out about the deal, they sued to stop the sale.

Last month, an appellate court ruled the Tower Theatre's ownership had acted in bad faith when it came to their deal with Sequoia Brewing, and the sale was halted.

The church is now suing the theater's owners, saying they want the deal completed and coverage of the church's legal fees.



Church leaders say they would be willing to break up the property and only purchase the portion that does not house Sequoia Brewing.

