Arte Américas offering free multicultural summer courses to Fresno Unified students

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local students are learning the rules of rhythm with the help of Valley artists.

On Monday, they got to develop their drumming skills at the Arte Américas Summer Art Camp.

Fresno Unified is partnering with the Downtown Fresno Museum to offer several classes.

On top of cultural drumming, there's classes teaching students in grades 4 through 6 traditional dances using ankle bells.

Other camps feature painting, drawing, poetry, and storytelling.

"Arte Americas is a cultural arts center and it was always intended to be a space for people to come and learn about all of the different art forms that exist throughout Latin America, practiced by latin american communities in the Central Valley," said Arianna Paz Chavez, executive director.

If your child is interested in learning about Latin art, there's still time to sign up for classes happening next week.

