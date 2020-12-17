crime

Fresno Unified elementary school teacher arrested for child molestation

A Fresno Unified elementary school teacher was arrested for child molestation on Tuesday, according to the Fresno Police Department.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno Unified elementary school teacher was arrested for child molestation on Tuesday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Aaron Butler, 47, is accused of molesting a former student. According to the Gibson Elementary School website, Butler is currently a teacher on the campus. Fresno Unified says that the alleged incident happened when Butler was a teacher at a different FUSD school.

Fresno Unified School District confirmed Butler has been placed on administrative leave during the police investigation.

The district also released the following statement:

"The recent arrest of a Fresno Unified employee is extremely disturbing and does not reflect the professional expectations we have for the adults in our system. While this is a personnel matter, Fresno Unified can confirm that the individual who has worked for the district since 1999 has been placed on administrative leave. Fresno Unified will support the Fresno Police Department as they continue to investigate the matter. In the event these allegations are proven factual, the District will take swift and appropriate action."

Fresno police say charges have not been formally filed against Butler, and he bonded out of the Fresno County Jail on Wednesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralfresnocrimemolestationfresno unified school districtchild sex assault
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Action News Morning Update
Man accused of shooting and killing his brother in Kings Co.
Walmart in Tulare shut down, shoppers flee after reports of shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Show More
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
More TOP STORIES News