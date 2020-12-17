Fresno Unified elementary school teacher arrested for child molestation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno Unified elementary school teacher was arrested for child molestation on Tuesday, according to the Fresno Police Department.Aaron Butler, 47, is accused of molesting a former student. According to the Gibson Elementary School website, Butler is currently a teacher on the campus. Fresno Unified says that the alleged incident happened when Butler was a teacher at a different FUSD school.Fresno Unified School District confirmed Butler has been placed on administrative leave during the police investigation.The district also released the following statement:Fresno police say charges have not been formally filed against Butler, and he bonded out of the Fresno County Jail on Wednesday.