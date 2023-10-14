Fresno Unified teachers likely to strike

Fresno Unified teachers may be on the verge of a strike, leaving more than 70,000 students in limbo.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified teachers may be on the verge of a strike, leaving more than 70,000 students in limbo.

The last three-year contract expired more than three months ago, and negotiations have not been promising to this point.

"The board values our teachers. Negotiations are never easy. We have to balance labor interest with economic feasibility to sustain this district," said Fresno Unified School District Board (FUSD) President, Veva Islas.

Finding that balance is proving to be a difficult task for Fresno Unified and the Fresno Teachers Association as they work toward a new contract.

"Unfortunately, we still have not come to a full agreement on critical items at this time," said Fresno Unified School District Superintendent Bob Nelson.

He said the district sent over a second proposal this week.

It includes a 14% salary increase over the three-year contract - and two different one-time payments of 2.5%. That bumps up the average Fresno teacher salary to $103,000 a year.

In addition, administrators said they are working to reduce classroom sizes over the next two years and offer lifetime benefits if a teacher works for the school district for more than 20 years.

"At age 57.5, if you have 20 years of service with the district, that you'll be continued to offer our active employee plan, at the same active employee premium for you and your spouse. And then upon reaching Medicare age, which is currently 65. You'll have access to our medical advantage plan," said Nelson.

But Fresno Teacher's Association (FTA) officials said the district plans to cut healthcare contributions to cover one time pay increases. And that Fresno Unified has not addressed other core issues for success.

"There is a systemic problem. We are trying to address it," said FTA President Manuel Bonilla.

In addition, the list includes reducing class sizes for TK through 12th grade and reducing special education caseloads.

"Boosting direct investments into our classrooms to make sure our teachers, our educators, our school nurses, our social workers and our trade professionals are valued," said Bonilla.

He said parents have shared similar concerns and support for the teachers.

"We have to stay engaged if we are going to change this school district," said Bonilla.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.