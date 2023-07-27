Valley Children's Hospital and Cigna health insurance negotiating new contract

Starting next month, thousands of valley families who use Valley Children's Hospital may be forced to go somewhere else for care.

That's because the hospital is negotiating a new contract with Cigna Health Insurance.

In a letter that went out to customers, the insurance company said it has been working to renew its contract with Valley Children's and to reach an agreement that "keeps your healthcare affordable."

The two sides have until August 16 to reach a deal.

If that does not happen, Valley Children's Hospital in Madera, all other locations throughout Central California and certain doctors will be out of Cigna's Commercial Network.

This means you will likely pay more for the same services at these hospitals.

And you would be responsible for your out-of-network benefit rate plus any charges not covered by your plan.

In a statement to Action News Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson said: "Valley Children's is currently in active negotiations with Cigna and we hope to reach agreement soon."