Suit Drive kicks off March 18 to ensure Fresno Unified students are college and career ready

While you do, make sure you set aside your new or gently used professional attire.

If your closet has one too many ties or that little black dress that's too little for you, consider giving it a second life.

The Foundation for Fresno Unified Schools is kicking off its second annual suit drive next week.

Executive Director Wendy McCulley says this is a way to clean your closet and get involved.

"Our goal is to gather professional clothes for our students for professional opportunities, college interviews," McCulley said.

She says all sizes and styles of professional attire are welcome.

"Dresses, skirts, blouses, pants, suits, vests, shoes, briefcases -- any of those things that you have," McCulley said.

Last year, 2,000 items were collected.

This year, the goal is 5,000 items.

Student Intern Joseph Aquino says students feel confident when they feel good about what they're wearing.

"A student over at Hoover, I was having a conversation with her. She said, 'When I put on a pink blazer, it's over for everyone.' I think just that empowerment that that student felt when she put on that blazer, any student can feel that way," Aquino said.

Students will get to attend a free shopping event and pick out what they like on April 9 at McLane High School.

There will be DJs, food trucks and help for students to choose which items best compliment their body type.

"We have professional stylists, and they're going to look their very best and feel their very best." Aquino said.

Any of the clothing not taken during the shopping event in April will be distributed to school clothing closets throughout Fresno Unified.

The event is being made possible thanks to sponsorships with U.S. Bank and McCormick Barstow and partner Neighborhood Thrift.

"We do not reject anything. We really want to make sure that all of our students have what they need," McCulley said.

The drive starts Monday, March 18, and ends Friday, March 22.

There are multiple locations to drop off your gently used items:

Starbucks - 2325 Kern St. Fresno, CA 93721

Neighborhood Thrift - 353 E. Olive Ave. Fresno, CA 93728

Black Marketplace Vintage Boutique - 1525 E Olive. Ave. Fresno, CA 93728

J. Crew Factory - 7786 N Blackstone Ave. Space 410, Fresno, CA 93720

Anthropologie - 746 W. Shaw Ave. Fresno, CA 93704

If you're a company that would like to collect donations at your business to support the suit drive, you can reach out to Linda.Laettner@fresnounified.org.

