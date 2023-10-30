Fresno Unified, FTA making 'considerable progress' on contract negotiations as strike nears

Although Fresno Unified and the FTA had a productive meeting on Saturday, parents' concerns about a potential teacher strike begins to grow.

If the two groups can't come to an agreement, union members say they're ready to leave their classrooms for picket lines.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Negotiations are continuing into Monday evening as Fresno Unified teachers and administrators work to avoid a strike that's scheduled to start Wednesday.

In a joint statement, Fresno Unified and the Fresno Teachers Association announced that negotiators spent countless hours over the weekend trying to reach a contract agreement.

Both sides now say there has been 'considerable progress to address contract terms.'

They are planning a joint press conference to share more updates at 10 am Tuesday.

The FTA has been pushing for protected health benefits, higher pay, and reduced classroom sizes, as well as caseload reduction for special needs programs.

Fresno Unified has previously said it made a generous offer that is still fiscally responsible for the future.

FTA members voted to authorize a strike early last week.

If the two groups can't come to an agreement by Wednesday, union members say they're ready to leave their classrooms for picket lines.

The district has been busy recruiting administrators and credentialed substitute teachers to fill in at over a hundred campuses throughout Fresno.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.

The video featured in the above player is from a previous story and will be updated.