Fresno State eliminated from MW Tournament in overtime matchup against Utah State

Two of Fresno State's starters fouled out of the game by the start of overtime.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State men's basketball team has been eliminated from the Mountain West Tournament. The No. 9 seeded Bulldogs ended their season by falling to No. 1 Utah State in overtime, 87-75.

Fresno State knocked out the No. 8 Wyoming Cowboys to advance to Thursday's matchup against the Aggies. The 'Dogs managed just two fast break points a game after scoring 17 against the Pokes.

Two of Fresno State's starters, Isaiah Pope and Enoch Boakye, fouled out of the game by the start of overtime. The team as a whole committed 27 personal fouls to 16 fouls for the Aggies.

The Bulldogs' largest lead of 7 points came just after the three-minute mark in the first half. Fresno State spent 28 minutes and 47 seconds trailing against the Aggies.

Junior guard Jalen Weaver was the Bulldogs' leading scorer with 19 points (7-10 FG). Senior guard Isaiah Hill recorded a double-double by scoring 17 points and pulling down 10 rebounds.

Fresno State finishes the 2023-24 season with a record of 12-21, the most losses since the 2008-09 season when the team finished 13-21.

Head coach Justin Hutson's contract expires next month, and questions swirl about his future with the team. His teams have a record of 92-94 through six seasons.

2016 was the last time the Bulldogs made it to the NCAA Tournament.