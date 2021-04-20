technology

Verizon customers with 5G in Fresno can now get faster wireless services

The project has been in the works for years. Fresno is one of two California cities to be part of it.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Verizon customers in the Fresno area will begin experiencing faster wireless speeds starting this week.

Starting Thursday, April 22, Verizon customers with 5G-enabled devices can experience ultra-fast wireless speeds with up to 4 gigabits per second in some places, making for faster downloads and streaming.

So far, Verizon has launched this 5G mobility in over 60 cities across the country. This week the company is expanding to Fresno and Riverside in California, and New Orleans, Louisana and San Antonio, Texas.



Locally, the 5G ultra-wideband will focus on parts of Fort Washington and Pinedale in northern Fresno. It will also become available in areas near Clovis West High School, St. Agnes Medical center, Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center, the River Park Shopping Center, outside Fashion Fair Mall and around Bulldog Stadium.

Rudy Reyes with Verizon says the company is excited to expand in the Central Valley.

"We worked very closely with the Mayor and city leaders in Fresno to get this deployed," Reyes said. "This is our initial commercial launch, and our hope, intention and plan is to bring 5G citywide just as soon as we can."

The launch is part of Verizon's company-wide promise to deliver over 14,000 new cell sites this year.

Reyes also says the pandemic has really proven how important it is to have access to high-speed internet, and he's excited for Fresno to be a part of the launch.
