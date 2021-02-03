City of Fresno off to violent, deadly start in 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "Although we did have a very violent weekend, four homicides without within 48 hours, I can tell you that none of those are just random happenstances of violent crimes," says Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama.Balderrama acknowledges that 2021 is off to a deadly start.The city has already had 12 homicides just five weeks into the new year - that's a 300-percent increase compared to this time last year.They've mostly occurred in central, southeast or southwest Fresno, and Chief Balderrama says a high percentage are gang-related. His department plans to saturate those areas and use crime data to be more proactive, while also increasing community involvement."We have to be out there building relationships with our youth and creating opportunities for them to be mentored so they can see a better way," he said."It's just a bad area," says Alton Magee Jr.Magee Jr is talking about the site of Tuesday's homicide - near Ashlan and Fresno.He knew the victim - the 20-year-old shot and killed while working on a car."I was just talking to him trying to get him to come over to Jesus Christ," he said. "It hurts when you try to talk to somebody and the next day, they're gone."Magee says he grew up in foster care and used to be involved with the gang life, until he received the right support."Pastor DJ Criner helped me turn my life around," he said. "It wasn't too long ago where I was just in these apartments. I probably would have been just like the person that got killed."The chief also mentioned that more than 25 percent of the guns used in homicides are stolen or homemade ghost guns with no serial numbers.That's something he also wants to change.