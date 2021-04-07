murder

Fresno police searching for murder suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Detectives are searching for a murder suspect in Fresno.

Fresno police are looking for 26-year-old Andrew Condee in connection to a deadly shooting at an east central Fresno apartment complex last month.

The department says they have identified him as the suspect responsible for the death of 27-year-old Christian Juarez.

Juarez was found shot to death at the complex on Recreation Avenue near Hedges on March 6.

Detectives say Condee has an outstanding warrant for his arrest for a murder charge.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the police department or Valley Crime Stoppers at 498-7867.

