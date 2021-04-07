Fresno police searching for murder suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Detectives are searching for a murder suspect in Fresno.Fresno police are looking for 26-year-old Andrew Condee in connection to a deadly shooting at an east central Fresno apartment complex last month.The department says they have identified him as the suspect responsible for the death of 27-year-old Christian Juarez.Juarez was found shot to death at the complex on Recreation Avenue near Hedges on March 6.Detectives say Condee has an outstanding warrant for his arrest for a murder charge.Authorities are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the police department or Valley Crime Stoppers at 498-7867.