FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Your next water bill could be slightly cheaper, thanks to a state COVID-19 pandemic grant.The $3.4 million was applied to the bill of more than 10,000 City of Fresno customers. That averages to about $335 per customer.The money came from the State Water Board using American Rescue Plan Act dollars to help Californians during challenging times.The customers receiving the credit were either impacted by COVID-19 or low-income customers with unpaid water fees.