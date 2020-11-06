Winds, possible rain this weekend might clear out Valley's bad air

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We've been seeing a lot of smoky, hazy skies over the Valley.It's hoped those weather changes can also improve our air quality.Smoke from two wildfires in our area continue to make this the worst season on record when it comes to unhealthy air.It's hoped strong winds and hopefully a few showers will improve our air quality during the latter part of the weekend."We're expecting high winds on Friday and into Saturday. It's going to be fantastic for cleaning out smoke and blowing smoke away from the San Joaquin Valley. However, we really need Valley residents to be cautious," says Anthony Presto with the Valley Air District.Presto says the windy conditions aren't enough to clean the air.Basically, at first, we'll just be replacing smoke with dust because of the dry conditions so people still may want to limit their time spent outdoors.What the Valley really needs is for the system to bring us rain or at least a few showers to start."Well there is that possibility that that could come on Sunday, which would be fantastic in knocking down the dust. The wind combined with rain is what you really need to clean the air," says Presto.But the air district is taking a cautious approach.Presto says until the storm actually comes through, it is still too early to know if we'll see major improvements in our air quality.That is certainly the hope.Because of the bad air these past few months, doctors say they've treated people who've never had breathing issues in the past.