Friday Morning Football - Buhach Colony High School

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- For this week's edition of Friday Morning Football, Action News was in Atwater with Buhach Colony High School!The North Valley is ready to feel the "thunder" as Buhach Colony will take on the Central Valley Hawks from Ceres on Friday.Students were getting fired up about the big game at Buhach Colony High School.Some of the varsity players spoke with Action News Friday morning about being able to play football with fans in the stands and how they're hoping for a big win."It feels amazing. All my teammates, everyone is excited. We just love playing football. We're very passionate about this season," said varsity player and high school junior Jaxson Percoats.It feels really great. I can't believe they're back out here again. There's so much energy at the games. It really brings back the game. I feel like the student section is so underappreciated, and it's so vital at times," said Tyler Havel, high school senior and a varsity player."Every game is a grind. You got to keep at it and keep working hard. Every opponent in our league is tough, so we're getting prepared," said head coach Jerry Dietz.Kick off begins at 7 pm.