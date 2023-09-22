Friday Morning Football: Dinuba High School

For this week's edition of Friday Morning Football, Action News was in Tulare County with Dinuba High School!

For this week's edition, Action News was in Tulare County with Dinuba High School!

The Emperors actually have a bye this week, but they still wanted to be part of Friday Morning Football!

The Dinuba High Emperors have three wins and two losses so far this season.

Their next game is next Friday, September 29 against the Hanford High Bullpups.

That game will be a conference game on the Emperors' home field.

The game starts at 7:30 pm.