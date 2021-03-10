business

Fresno coffee shop temporarily closed after making COVID modifications, owners say

Last Tuesday, an inspector shut down Fulton Street Coffee, telling the owners their modified floor plan needed to be approved before they could reopen.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The health department temporarily shut down a Fresno coffee shop to approve changes made to the shop as it tries to stay open during the pandemic.

Owners at Fulton Street Coffee tell Action News they made modifications to their shop last year to better serve customers during the restrictions. That included adding a pick-up window in the front of the café.

Last Tuesday, an inspector shut them down, telling the owners the new floor plan needed to be approved before they could reopen.

It could take the health department up to 21 days to go over the modified plan.

The owners want to pay their six employees during the closure and hope to raise support by selling their store merchandise online.
