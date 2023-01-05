Downtown Fresno's African American Museum set to reopen this fall

Along Fulton Street in Downtown Fresno sits the African American Historical and Cultural Museum. It's been honoring black culture since 1986.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Along Fulton Street in Downtown Fresno sits the African American Historical and Cultural Museum. It's been honoring black culture since 1986.

The museum has been closed for the last three years, but will reopen its doors this year.

Its nine new & seasoned board members plan to revitalize the location and will focus on strengthening the community connection.

The new Executive Director, NeFesha Ruth Yisrael says the conservation of African American history is personal to her.

"On my father's side we came from the Maryland Eastern Shore, that's where Harriet Tubman came from, and she is my third cousin removed. So I feel a deep connection with the black community. I feel an important connection with purpose and passion to continue the work that was started by my ancestors," explains NeFesha.

The museum is currently open for private tours.

It features paintings by local artists and photos that showcase the museum's history.

It's the only one in the Central Valley that focuses on African American culture.

"A museum not only holds and tells the stories of the past but it also tells those stories and creates new stories so it's preparing us for the future," says NeFesha.

Members plan to open the museum to the public by this fall.

But first they are working to raise money for infrastructural improvements.

The museum will be hosting their 12th annual Trailblazers gala on February 24th.

It's the biggest fundraiser of the year.

NeFesha mentions, "This is the time where we have the opportunity to bring this space back to life, to give new light to the building. There is another generation rising up that's willing to work with the past generations to remember our ancestors."

If you are interested in supporting the downtown museum you can become a member, or donate.

Visit here for details.