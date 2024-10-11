Fundraiser held for former Fresno County sheriff's deputy fighting brain cancer

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The community is rallying behind a former Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy who is fighting cancer.

20-year veteran Austin Herion was diagnosed with brain cancer last year.

The father of three went into remission but the tumor came back after the family could no longer afford the high cost of treatments.

On Thursday night, with the help of two groups, Life After the Badge and Central Valley Fallen Heroes, a fundraiser was hosted at Yosemite Falls Cafe.

It included a silent auction and a special gift, reflecting Herion's resilience and determination.

About 200 people attended Thursday's fundraiser, with 100% of the money raised going directly to Herion's family.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Herion's family.