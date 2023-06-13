Gabriel Iglesias performing at Eagle Mountain Casino in July

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "Fluffy" is coming to the Central Valley.

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias is bringing the laughs to Eagle Mountain Casino on July 7.

Eagle Mountain Casino recently opened its new location in Porterville, off Highway 65.

The show will be in the casino's new event center, which holds 2,000 people.

Gabriel Iglesias has previously done stand-up performances at the Big Fresno Fair.

Guests for the show must be 21 years old or older.

Tickets are already on sale. Visit the casino's website for more information.