Gaines Fire: 1,300 acres burned, 40 percent contained, evacuations advised

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents in Mariposa County are being asked to evacuate as firefighters battle the Gaines Fire.

The fire broke out on Mount Gaines Road and Bear Valley Road Friday afternoon. The flames spread rapidly and have charred 1,300 acres.

Firefighters say the fire is 40% contained.

An evacuation advisory has been issued in the area of Pendola Garden Road and Highway 49, but at this time, they are not mandatory.

CAL FIRE said earlier that the fire was threatening structures.

