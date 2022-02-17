National Garlic Festival to be held at Fresno Fairgrounds in May

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The National Garlic Festival will be coming to the Fresno Fairgrounds in just a few months.It will take place from May 13 through May 15.Organizers call it a celebration of Fresno County's greatness.You'll be able to find garlic-inspired foods and cooking demonstrations from Food Network celebrity chefs, vendors and several beer and wine gardens with entertainment.The event is inspired by the Gilroy Garlic Festival.Organizers are looking forward to the boost it will bring to the community."Not only for our locals, that's going to increase the economic impact to this area with residents, but anyone that's coming out into the area it's a great way for us to shine a light on this area," said Lisa Oliveira with the Fresno/Clovis Convention and Visitors Bureau.The 2020 crop report shows Fresno County produced 77% of the nation's garlic crop.Garlic is the number seven crop in the county.