Have gas prices hit their peak? What experts say as prices trend downward

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Good news for those hitting the road for spring break--gas prices have fallen in the last week.The national average price is $4.10. According to GasBuddy, gas prices in the Fresno area have dropped to an average of $5.47 a gallon.Those prices in Fresno are almost three cents lower than just a month ago but still higher than what we saw a year ago.According to a petroleum analyst with GasBuddy, it is possible gas prices have hit their 2022 peak.But this could change depending on the Russian war on Ukraine, the economy, hurricane season, and COVID-19.However, it appears that prices are on a downward trend.Some of the cheapest stations in Fresno are offering fuel for $4.89 a gallon, while the most expensive gas in the area is priced at $6 a gallon.The lowest price in California is $4.59, and the highest is $7.19.Experts predict that the national average price for gas will drop back to the three-dollar range as early as this week. It's unclear if prices in California will get that low.